Idaho Falls
Block of S Boulevard closed Monday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - S Boulevard will be closed from 17th Street north to 16th Street on April 24 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Motorists are urged to slow down, use caution, and plan alternate routes. 

The road closure is necessary to allow Arco Electric to safely and efficiently remove the old traffic signal and energize the new signal at the intersection of 17th Street and S Boulevard. 

Work on this intersection began in January to include upgrades to the bridge, bridge railing, curb, gutter, and the traffic signal with a goal of improving traffic flow and pedestrian access. 

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Knife River at (208) 523-8282. 

