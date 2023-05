IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo is having a special for Mother's Day weekend.

With the purchase of a child's ticket, mothers can get into the zoo for 50 cents on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

The zoo is now open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

