National Peace Officers Memorial ceremony Friday night in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Friday night, the Idaho Falls Police and Bonneville County Sheriff's office will hold a joint memorial to remember the lives of their fellow servicemen and women who died in service of our community.

Following a short program and remarks, the names of Idaho’s fallen heroes will be read as we honor their service and sacrifice to our community.

The memorial is in conjunction with National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The day is designated as May 15 every year, centering around a week of memorial services around the country honoring our fallen Law Enforcement Heroes.

556 names have been added to the National Memorial wall in Washington DC this year, all of which will be honored there during Police Week. This year two historical names have been added to the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial in Meridian.

The memorial begins Friday at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend and honor the men and women who gave their lives serving our community.