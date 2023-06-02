Caribou-Targhee National Forest firewood permits available

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest has started selling firewood permits for personal use.

With a firewood permit purchase, forest visitors will receive the permit, tags, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest terms and conditions handout, and a ranger district firewood map to help locate firewood in the appropriate area.

“Firewood is an important commodity for many individuals in Idaho,” Caribou-Targhee National Forest timber program manager Tom Silvey said. “It benefits local woodcutters and allows us to dispose of material that otherwise would incur a cost to burn or remove.”

Firewood may be purchased for $6.25 a cord with a minimum purchase of four cords. The minimum cost of a firewood permit is $25. Additional cords may be purchased for $6.25 a cord, up to a maximum of eight cords per household. Other forest product permits, including transplant permits and post and pole permits will also be available. Please contact your local ranger district for availability. Permits are valid until November 30, 2023, and must be in possession while collecting forest products with the tags visible while transporting the wood.

Firewood permits allow harvesting down or standing dead wood only. It is important to use firewood from local sources to prevent the spread of invasive species. Firewood availability may be limited due to the decline of insect and disease activity and other naturally occurring factors that create dead trees for firewood. Less traveled roads may be more likely to have firewood available. Expect to travel further and search more than in past years.

Not all lands on the National Forests are open to firewood cutting. Please consult the firewood map to be sure you are in an area where cutting is permitted. Not all land within the forest boundary is publicly owned. It is your responsibility to be certain you are not trespassing on private land.

Firewood permits are available at district ranger offices and participating vendor locations. A list of vendors can be found on our website at www.fs.usda.gov/ctnf. Cutting information and maps are

available on the Forest website at Caribou-Targhee National Forest - Forest Products Permits (usda.gov). Please call your local ranger district office for additional options to pay for and obtain firewood permits: