Budweiser Clydesdales are in Idaho Falls

today at 4:52 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Idaho Falls area for several days.

The draft horses and the Budweiser wagon were at Snake River Landing Friday afternoon.

The horses will be at Broulim's in Ammon Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The best time to see the horses before they start getting unharnessed and loaded onto their trucks will likely be from 12 p.m. to 1:30 pm.

The horse handlers are on a tight schedule, making stops for the public, as well as some private events.

