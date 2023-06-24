Water line installation at S Utah Ave and Broadway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Sunday, June 25, 3H Construction will be temporarily closing a portion of S Utah Avenue at its intersection with Broadway south to Houston Street.

Traffic detours will be in place. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The road closure is necessary to install a water line for the new car wash located at Broadway and S Utah Avenue.

Construction crews will be working throughout the day and night, with plans to reopen the roadway on Monday, June 26, barring unforeseen conditions. Access to all businesses in the area will remain open.

The portion of S Utah Avenue, at its intersection with Pancheri Drive, that construction crews were working on last week to install a gas line, is anticipated to be reopened prior to this water line installation. The gas line project was delayed a few days due to unforeseen issues.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact 3H Construction at (208) 359-8009.