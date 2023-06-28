Waterline repair on South Boulevard

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking waterline in the 2800 block of South Boulevard at its intersection with Rogers Street beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

North and southbound traffic will be detoured around the construction zone. Motorists should expect minor traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Barring unforeseen delays, construction is anticipated to be complete prior to Wednesday evening, June 28.

Water service interruption is expected to be limited to a single property owner who will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.