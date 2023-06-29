More deputies on the roads this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with law enforcement across Idaho and the Idaho Office of Highway Safety for an impaired driving mobilization.

Grant funds from the Office of Highway Safety will put more deputies on our roads starting this weekend and through the 4th of July to look for and intercept impaired drivers.

During the 100 deadliest days of summer, and especially during holiday weekends, deputies see an increase in traffic and travelers through our area. This increase makes it even more important to make paying attention to your driving a priority, and absolutely avoid getting behind the wheel if you’re impaired or even buzzed.

In Idaho, approximately 1,500 people are killed or seriously injured each year in crashes that involve an impaired driver and approximately 38% of Idaho’s fatal crashes involve alcohol or drugs. A person with an alcohol concentration of .10 or higher is 6 times more likely to be involved in a crash. When family and friends gather to celebrate holiday weekends, too often people decide to get behind the wheel after they’ve been drinking or using illegal drugs and end up being one of these statistics.

Bonneville County deputies want everyone to enjoy the 4th of July holiday safely, which is why it’s important to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly. As you plan your get togethers, all it takes is an extra moment to plan for a safe ride home or a sober driver. If you witness an impaired driver on the roadway, contact your local Law Enforcement immediately or dial *ISP (*477) so a deputy or officer can intervene. Don’t take a chance on becoming a statistic, be responsible, so you can be here tomorrow.