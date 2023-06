Multiple Idaho Falls roads scheduled for chip sealing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Next week, HK Contractors will begin chip sealing and fog coating several roads in Idaho Falls. The anticipated time to completion is 30 days, barring unforeseen conditions.

Chip sealing provides a protective covering for streets. Without proper maintenance streets begin to decay from the effects of the sun, weather, and traffic, becoming brittle and cracked. The process provides a renewed surface, extending the life of the road an average of six years and at one tenth the cost of an overlay. To learn more about the chip sealing process, see the video linked below.

Chip sealing beginning Wednesday, July 5:

Elva Street, N. Holmes Avenue to Royal Avenue

Keefer Street, N. Higbee Avenue to N. Holmes Avenue

N Freeman Avenue, 1 st Street to Lomax Street

Street to Lomax Street N Higbee Avenue, Northgate Mile to Keefer Street

Park Avenue, B Street to Broadway

Poulson Street, N. Higbee Avenue to Northgate Mile

Cleveland Street, N Freeman Avenue to N Fanning Avenue

Cleveland Street, N Fanning Avenue to cul-de-sac

Cleveland Street, Holmes Avenue to Freeman Avenue

College Street, N Holmes Avenue to N Freeman Avenue

College Street, N Freeman Avenue to Wabash Avenue

Garfield Street, N Freeman Avenue to N Fanning Avenue

Garfield Street, N Freeman Avenue to Royal Avenue

Gladstone Street, N Freeman Avenue to Wabash Avenue

Gladstone Street, Holmes Avenue to Freeman Avenue

May Street, N Holmes Avenue to N Freeman Avenue

May Street, N Freeman Avenue to N Fanning Avenue

Royal Avenue, Garfield Street to Compass Academy’s north entrance

Whittier Street, N Holmes Avenue to N Freeman Avenue

Whittier Street, N Freeman Avenue to N Fanning Avenue

2 nd Street, S Holmes Avenue to S Freeman Avenue

Street, S Holmes Avenue to S Freeman Avenue 3 rd Street, Holmes Avenue to Freeman Avenue

Street, Holmes Avenue to Freeman Avenue 4 th Street, S Holmes Avenue to S Freeman Avenue

Street, S Holmes Avenue to S Freeman Avenue 4 th Street, S Freeman Avenue to Olive Avenue

Street, S Freeman Avenue to Olive Avenue Chatham Drive, S Fanning Avenue to 1 st Street

Street Maplewood Drive, S Fanning Avenue to Syringa Drive

Marjacq Avenue, John Adams Parkway to 1 st Street

Street N Fanning Avenue, Lomax Street to E Elva Street

N Fanning Avenue, E 1 st Street to Lomax Street

Street to Lomax Street N Freeman Avenue, Lomax Street to Whittier Street

N Freeman Avenue, Whittier Street to Elva Street

Olive Avenue, John Adams Parkway to 4 th Street

Street Ronglyn Avenue, John Adams Parkway to 1 st Street

Street S Fanning Avenue, John Adams Parkway to 1t Street

S Freeman Avenue, John Adams Parkway to 1 st Street

Street Balsam Circle, Evergreen Drive to cul-de-sac

Barlow Drive, John Adams Parkway to Syringa Drive

Evergreen Drive, 1 st Street to Hemlock Street

Street to Hemlock Street Hemlock Circle, Evergreen Drive to cul-de-sac

Holbrook Drive, John Adams Parkway to Syringa Drive

Linden Drive, John Adams Parkway to 1 st Street

Street NW Bonneville Drive, E 1 st Street to Garfield Street

Street to Garfield Street Pinion Drive, Hemlock Street to Redwood Street

Redwood Street, Evergreen Drive to Hemlock Street

Syringa Drive, Lincoln Drive to dead end

Syringa Drive, Maplewood Drive to Linden Drive

Syringa Drive, Linden Drive to Lincoln Drive

Tabor Avenue, 1 st Street to Garfield Street

Street to Garfield Street Tendoy Drive, John Adams Parkway to Syringa Drive

Utley Circle, Tabor Avenue to Tabor Avenue

Winona Drive, Maplewood Drive to Barlow Drive

Garfield Street, NE Bonneville Drive to N Woodruff Avenue

Halsey Street, Winston Avenue to Kelsey Avenue

Halsey Street, Kelsey Avenue to Norvin Avenue

Irvin Street, Kelsey Avenue to Norvin Avenue

James Place, cul-de-sac to Johnson Street

Jaussi Avenue, Kearney Street to dead end

Johnson Place, cul-d-sac to Winston Avenue

Johnson Street, Winston Avenue to Kelsey Avenue

Johnson Street, Kelsey Avenue to Norvin Avenue

Kearney Place, Kearney Street to cul-de-sac

Kearney Street, NE Bonneville Drive to N Woodruff Avenue

Kelsey Avenue, S End to Garfield Street

Kelsey Avenue, Garfield Street to Halsey Street

Kelsey Avenue, Halsey Street to Kearney Street

NE Bonneville Drive, Garfield Street to north dead end

Norvin Avenue, Kearney Street to Johnson Street

Norvin Avenue, Johnson Street to Garfield Street

Winston Avenue, Garfield Street to Kearney Street

Winston Place, cul-de-sac to Winston Avenue

Bentley Way, N Woodruff Avenue to Chaffin Lane

Brenthaven Street, Westhill Avenue to cul-de-sac

Chaffin Lane, Bentley Way to N Woodruff Avenue

Hollipark Drive, Jones Street to Lincoln Road

Jones Street, Hollipark Drive to Chaffin Lane

Sherry Avenue, Jones Street to Lincoln Road

Westhill Avenue, Pancheri Drive to Brentwood Drive

Chip sealing beginning Saturday, July 8: