Summer energy-saving tips
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Warmer weather is around the corner, and that can mean increased energy use (and higher bills) as we cool our homes and businesses. Idaho Power has a few tips to stay cool and manage your summer energy use when it’s hot outside.
- Close doors, windows and blinds during the day or when you’re away, especially on the east and west sides. If safe, open your windows at night or in the morning to let in cooler air.
- Do laundry and run the dishwasher in the early morning and late evening hours to avoid adding heat to your home in the warmest part of the day.
- Install a smart or programmable thermostat to give your A/C a break at night and when you are away without sacrificing comfort when you need it. Idaho Power offers a $75 cash incentive when you install an internet-enabled smart thermostat in a home with an electric furnace or heat pump.
- Weather strip doors and windows to prevent losing cool air to the outside.
- Turn the A/C off when you’re going to be gone for an extended period.
- Check your A/C’s air handler or furnace filter. Dirty filters reduce a system’s efficiency.
- Consider installing an attic fan to draw hot air out of the house.
For more energy-saving tips, visit idahopower.com/save.