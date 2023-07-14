Big outdoor sale Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's Outdoor Market and Garage Sale is setting up for its big event Saturday.

It is taking place at Hillcrest High School in Ammon starting at 7 a.m.

On Friday afternoon, the organizers were busy getting everything ready.

They plan to have live music and crafts, along with all the items for sale.

"We actually have some life performers, and we have Paige Anne from American Idol. She was in the top 20 of American Idol, and she's going to be performing at noon. And we have several other local talents performing here. But there's certainly going to be tons of food and lots of things to shop for. And we just hope everyone comes down," Chandler Dye said.

Admission is $2, and age three and younger get in free.