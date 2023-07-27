Fatal crash on US 20 west of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Thursday at approximately 6:18 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a four-vehicle fatality crash on US20 at mile marker 286.5, west of Idaho Falls.

A 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 25-year-old Shelley woman, was headed eastbound on US 20. The Journey crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound 2013 Dodge Charger, driven by a 43-year-old Rigby man. The Journey continued in the westbound lane and struck a 2006 Nissan Sentra, driven by a 49-year-old Idaho Falls man. A westbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by a 61-year-old Dillsboro, Indiana man was unable to stop and struck the Journey.

The driver of the Journey and the driver of the Sentra succumbed to their injuries at the crash scene. The driver's of the Charger and the F-150, along with two juveniles from the Journey, were taken to local hospitals by ground ambulance.

The driver of the Journey and the driver of the Sentra were not wearing seat belts. The driver of the Charger and the F-150 were wearing seatbelts. The juveniles were properly restrained.

The roadway was blocked for three hours and 45 minutes for emergency crews to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.