IFPD invites community to National Night Out

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is inviting community members to attend National Night Out Tuesday, August 1.

National Night Out is an annual national community-building effort that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our communities safer, more caring places to live.

On August 1 from 5 – 8 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers will be at the Freeman Park Bandshell to meet with Idaho Falls families and community members. IFPD will have officers from the Patrol Bureau, the SWAT team, K9 unit, Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Team, the Idaho Falls Region 7 Bomb Squad, Emergency Communications Officers (dispatch), and other areas of the department in attendance. The IFPD Crime Scene Investigations team will be handing out Child ID Kits. Officers will bring Patrol vehicles, a SWAT vehicle, and other specialty equipment for “showand-tell.” Partners with Idaho Child Passenger Safety will be there with information about child car seat safety, and technicians available to answer specific questions about proper car seat use and installation.

These opportunities to see police vehicles and equipment up close and to meet officers are popular with children, families, and adults. Each year, National Night Out proves to be a great opportunity for education, sharing information and relationship building.

The Lost River Smokehouse will also be at National Night Out with pulled pork sandwiches for the first 250 people.