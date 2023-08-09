New Idaho Falls police station on track to open April 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction crews are in the process of putting the finishing touches on the Idaho Falls police's new building. The officers took us on a tour of their new complex Wednesday.

Chief Bryce Johnson tells us the new improvements will allow the officers to work more effectively to meet the growing needs in Idaho Falls. One of the main improvements is the sheer amount of space.

"The spaces we're in now were designed for other purposes. They were re-purposed from other things," Johnson said. "(Here) we have space for our evidence. We have a crime lab that we can have all of our equipment. We have a bay to to to search cars and to to find evidence in cars. We have training space so we can train our officers. We have a space for the public to come in and interact with us.

"It is designed as a modern police facility, which we're super grateful for."

The police department is hoping the community of Idaho Falls will grow around its new location. Idaho Falls based ormond builders has been doing the construction.

"We have a lot of local interest in the building. Our pavers from right here in Idaho Falls. Our Earthwork guys are from up at Rexburg/Rigby area," Ormond Builders project manager Arden Smith said. "So we have a lot of local interest in it and we appreciate the subcontractors that help us put this thing together. We can't do it by ourselves and we have to have all these guys involved."

The new modern police station was projected to cost $30 million dollars. Chief Johnson said they expect to complete the project this December under budget, partially due to the design of the auxiliary building.

"The auxiliary building type of construction is a little less expensive for the shell than it is for the main building," Smith said. "(With the economy) It made sense for them to use that...in the walls and the structure of that building."

The police department plans to be fully moved in by April 1, 2023.