Idaho Falls Zoo announces fall hours and events

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Zoo hours change during the fall.

Here’s a breakdown of upcoming hours:

In September

The Idaho Falls Zoo is open daily (including Labor Day) from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Effective immediately, Kookaburra Kafe in the zoo is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Funland at the Zoo’s LAST weekend is right around the corner! The amusement park will be open Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After Sept. 4, Funland will close for the winter and reopen in May 2024.

In October

From Oct. 1 through 15, your zoo will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Oct.19 through 21, the zoo will only be open for Boo at the Zoo from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Learn more about Boo at the Zoo and purchase tickets at: https://tinyurl.com/37e6tm9r. Remember, memberships, discount passes, guest tickets, etc. are NOT valid for Boo at the Zoo.

On Oct. 23 and 24, the zoo will be open for Zoo Lights from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate. Memberships, guest tickets, and discount passes ARE valid for Zoo Lights.

The zoo will also be open on select special hours/dates for some amazing events:

Sippin’ Safari on Sept. 8: Don’t miss the LAST Sippin’ Safari of the season! From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., enjoy free all-you-can-drink soda provided by Teton Toyota. Beer, wine, and food will be available to purchase. Enjoy live music by “2 Bald Guys.” Buy tickets at https://tinyurl.com/3yfuwx6n or at the gate. Zoo memberships, guest passes, or any other promo tickets are NOT valid at this event.

Masquerade Ball on Sept. 15: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., don your best suit or gown, grab a masquerade mask, and join us for an elegant evening of fun, food, and champagne at the zoo. Open only to ages 21+ with valid ID. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/59a23mrp or at the gate. Zoo memberships, guest passes, or any other promo tickets are NOT valid at this event.

Glow Light Party on Oct. 6: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., bring the whole family to this fun all-ages event as you enjoy music and an evening stroll around the zoo. We’ll provide each guest with one free glow stick at the entrance, but we encourage you to also bring/wear glow-in-the-dark items! Beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and food will be available for purchase. Valid ID is required for those 21+ who will be drinking. Tickets are only $10 each and are available at the gate or online at https://tinyurl.com/5yutxjd4. Zoo memberships, guest passes, or any other promo tickets are NOT valid at this event.

As nighttime temperatures decrease, the tropical birds and reptiles will be moved to their indoor winter quarters at the zoo, so they will not be available for public viewing.

For more information on fall at the zoo and zoo events, ticket prices, and zoo happenings, visit Idaho Falls Zoo’s website.