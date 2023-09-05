Museum of Idaho to receive Excellence Award

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Museum of Idaho is set to receive the Idaho Association of Museums' 2023 Museum of Excellence Award.

In an Instagram post, the MOI announced they had been nominated and chosen for the award by the association, "based on outstanding leadership, achievements, and superior and innovative efforts in serving the community."

According to IAM's website, the award is for, "a museum that has exhibited excellence in its work, including in the areas of collection, preservation, research, interpretation, and education."

IAM says Idaho has over 150 museums across the state.

This year, the MOI says they are on track to have one of the highest attendance records in their history. Their most recent report from July shows they already saw more than 64,000 visitors this year. They anticipate to at least double that number by the end of the year.