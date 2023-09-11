People give back for National Day of Service

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - All across the nation Monday, people gathered to remember by serving their neighbors.

In Idaho Falls, the West Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered food and supplies for the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

They say giving back like this is a wonderful tribute not only to those who lost their lives but also those who pulled together in the aftermath to help each other.

"To me it's kind of an exciting way to change the perspective of what a traumatic experience that we all had at the time. This is a way we can honor it in a way that gives back instead of something we're all sad about."

The food and other supplies will be used to help the homeless and those in shelters.

The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission says donations like this are the life blood of what they do and they are so grateful for these acts of service.