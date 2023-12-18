Police search for missing Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of 33-year-old Idaho Falls woman.

Danae Macpherson was last seen in Idaho Falls on Dec. 6, 2023 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Danae left her residence in this vehicle, a 2004 Gold Toyota Camry, which has an Idaho license plate 8B Y257U.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Danae since Dec. 6, who is aware of her current whereabouts or who has seen this vehicle is asked to contact IFPD at 208-529-1200.