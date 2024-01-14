New director welcomed at Idaho Falls Regional Airport

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Ian Turner will become the new director of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) after receiving an appointment from Mayor Rebecca Casper.

The Idaho Falls City Council approved Turner’s appointment at Thursday night’s City Council Meeting. Turner will begin his new role at the region’s premier airport on Feb. 1, 2024. As director of the airport, Turner will be responsible for the administration, planning, organizing, directing and controlling of all financial and operational activities at IDA.

“We look forward to welcoming Mr. Turner to Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “As the region’s hub for air travel, we understand the importance of strong leadership at our airport. I have full confidence in Mr. Turner’s ability to navigate the challenges of operating our growing airport and further connect Idaho Falls to more key locations throughout the country.”

Turner comes to the city after gaining extensive experience as an airport director at the La Crosse Wisconsin and Pueblo Colorado airports. Turner holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Rocky Mountain College and a Master of Finance degree from Colorado State University. Turner has also earned the coveted Accredited Airport Executive designation.

"I am truly fortunate to be trusted with the leadership of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport by Mayor Casper and the City of Idaho Falls. I am inheriting a great airport that I look forward to further leading in the economic and air service growth for East Idaho," Turner said.