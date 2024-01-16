Seeing a show in Eastern Idaho? Don’t fall prey to third party scalpers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you're looking to see a stage play or traveling broadway show in Idaho Falls - buyer beware.

The Idaho Falls Arts Council says they've witnessed months of online scalpers and third party sellers preying upon local showgoers, by selling tickets to Art Council shows far above face value.

For example, the Arts Council's upcoming show Potted Potter, a comedic parody of the hit Harry Potter book series, has tickets listed for $55 or less on the Art Council website.

On third party sites, ticket prices skyrocket. For example, on ticketsonsale.com, a single ticket for the parody show can cost more than $100.

ticketsonsale.com

On eventticketcenter.com, tickets go for $10 to $20 more than face value.

eventticketscenter.com

What is so frustrating to members of the Arts Council is that what the scalpers and third party sellers are doing is perfectly legal.

This is because fine print on sites like ticketsonsale.com clarifies "listing describes tickets that the seller does not own, but is offering to procure for you. Like all tickets sold on a marketplace, zone tickets may be higher or lower than the price first offered by the venue..."

Brandi Newton, director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, told Local News 8 for some of their most recent shows, they've heard of people paying more than $120 for a single balcony ticket.

For more information on upcoming shows or to buy tickets directly from the Arts Council, click HERE.