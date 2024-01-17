Identifying the signs of Frostbite

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Frostbite can happen within minutes when a person is exposed to extreme cold weather.

It causes a loss of feeling and color to exposed skin and can cause permanent damage. Due to the numness it causes, many people don't even realize it's happening.

According to the Mayo Clinic, frostbite is damage to the skin caused by extreme cold. It happens when nerves and blood vessels below the skin freeze.

Areas that are the most susceptible to frostbite are those furthest away from the core. Such as your nose, fingers and toes.

"By the time you hit true frostbite, things are typically numb," The Ohio State University Dr. Mark Conroy said. "So, you don't necessarily feel them."

Some of the first signs frostbite include:

A white or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

"Significant frostbite will blister and looks like a burn," Portneuf Medical Center's Dr. Jeremy Monroe said. "So you should probably have that treated."

You can prevent frostbite by wearing waterproof clothing wearing gloves, and keeping other parts of you body like your ears and nose covered. Avoiding alcohol can also prevent frostbite.

"You might be suffering from the cold more than you realize if you've had something to drink before heading outside." Conroy said.

But we aren't the only ones susceptible to frostbite.

Our pets are, too.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says you shouldn't leave your pet outside in these frigid conditions.

"It's really easy for ice and snow to get compacted it to their paws," Jenny Brown, Executive Director of the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, IN said. "Keep it brief just to go out to potty come back inside."

According to the Mayo Clinic there are a number of long term affects of frostbite, including:

Increased sensitivity to cold

Long-term numbness in the affected area

Growth problems in children, if frostbite damages a bone's growth plate

In some cases, the affected area may never recover and can also lead to amputation

So cover up, wear good shoes and stay hydrated to keep frostbite at bay.