Mayor Casper set to give State of the City address

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Mayor Rebecca Casper is giving the annual State of the City address Wednesday at the Holiday Inn & Suites on South Fork Boulevard in Idaho Falls.

The public luncheon, hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors (GIFAR), begins at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds from the luncheon will go to the mayor’s scholarship fund.

Mayor Casper is set to speak around noon. That's when she will give an overview of the city's performance over the past year. You can watch it below.

The city is proud of its progress towards projects like 17th and Woodruff, the Law Enforcement Complex and much more.

According to the Milken Institute's Best-performing Cities Indexes, Idaho Falls ranked as best-performing small city in America for 2021 and 2023.

While the mayor believes the future of Idaho Falls is bright, there are some things the city would like to improve. Idaho Falls leaders would primarily like to see residents become more involved in official city processes.

For more information about the event, visit the city's website.