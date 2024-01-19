Idaho Falls snow removal parking restrictions lifted

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events.

All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately.

Street Division personnel will continue to clean up problem areas. Loading and hauling snow from city streets is the most expensive and time-consuming part of snow removal. Because of this, the removal of piles is minimized to the maximum extent possible and will only be implemented when there are no other alternatives to keep streets open, to maintain access to adjacent properties, or other extenuating circumstances.

If you know of someone who received a parking ticket during snow removal and would like to receive notifications, encourage them to download the new City of Idaho Falls app or direct them to sign up for snow removal text alerts by clicking on the Stay Informed/Sign Up link at www.idahofallsidaho.gov.