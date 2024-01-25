Skip to Content
18th annual Souper Bowl kicks off

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline High School and Idaho Falls High School are working together for the 18th annual Souper Bowl food drive.

Student leaders from both schools are collecting food and monetary donations to fight food insecurity in Eastern Idaho. They are collecting online donations and will collect cans at local grocery stores this weekend.

The schools collected more than 200,000 food cans in 2023.

This annual food drive kicked off on Jan. 18 and will run until Feb. 2.

Online donations can be made here.

