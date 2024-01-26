Snake River Animal Shelter hosts ‘Black Furr-iday’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you are looking to adopt a black cat, this could be your lucky weekend.

The Snake River Animal Shelter is hosting what it calls Black Furr-iday.

Dogs and cats with black fur or spots will be at least 68% off this weekend.

Shelter Manager Michelle Ziel-Dingman says black animals stay in shelters four times longer than other animals Because people often think they are aggressive or unlucky.

"And so there's just really educating, you know, the opportunity to educate the community that there is nothing aggressive about black animals, including my little furry friend here who just wants to play so desperately," Ziel-Dingman said.

Not only is the shelter at capacity, but it accepted 20 new cats from another shelter Thursday morning.

Black Furr-iday runs through Saturday.