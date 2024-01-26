Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Snake River Animal Shelter hosts ‘Black Furr-iday’

By
New
today at 10:19 AM
Published 11:02 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you are looking to adopt a black cat, this could be your lucky weekend.

The Snake River Animal Shelter is hosting what it calls Black Furr-iday.

Dogs and cats with black fur or spots will be at least 68% off this weekend.

Shelter Manager Michelle Ziel-Dingman says black animals stay in shelters four times longer than other animals Because people often think they are aggressive or unlucky.

"And so there's just really educating, you know, the opportunity to educate the community that there is nothing aggressive about black animals, including my little furry friend here who just wants to play so desperately," Ziel-Dingman said.

Not only is the shelter at capacity, but it accepted 20 new cats from another shelter Thursday morning.

Black Furr-iday runs through Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content