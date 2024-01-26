Structure fire at Hobson’s Trailer Park considered total loss

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A structure fire at Hobson’s Trailer Court, located off the 2900 block of the S Yellowstone Highway, on Friday is considered a total loss.

Idaho Falls Fire arrived around 9:34 a.m. and found a trailer home with smoke and flames coming from the residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 9:41 a.m.

Officials say the residence sustained significant damage and is considered a total loss. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. However, several personal pets died in the fire.

Idaho Falls Fire Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.