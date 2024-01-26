Texas Roadhouse to reopen this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Ammon will reopen this weekend after two and half weeks of hard work.

A fire in the attic Jan. 8 left $200,000 in damage.

Restoration crews, the Ammon Fire Department and Texas Roadhouse workers have come together around the clock to make the needed repairs.

They cleaned out everything damaged by the water and smoke.

They replaced many of the appliances in the kitchen.

On Firday, they were putting some final touches on a new stove-top.

Managers are excited to be open again.

They say it will happen either Saturday or Sunday.

They will make the announcement on their Facebook page during the day Saturday.