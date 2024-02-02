Local News 8 investigates – “Some folks then will use ways of avoiding civil liability,” says Randy Neal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A Local News 8 investigation continues, 10 people with the same complaint, Re-Lived Construction and it’s owner, Brandon Cook, owes them thousands of dollars.

During my investigation, I talked with the non profit - Life, A Center for Independent Living.

They sent me bank transactions showing hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to Cook for construction, but they say he never showed up.

While Cook told Local News 8 he didn’t receive money from the non-profit, he did apologize to the home owners and says he wants to pay them back.

Local News 8 wants to use this situation to help educate our community. Questions continue around why those with complaints did not go through with legal action.

Following my investigation, I sat down with the Bonneville County Prosecutor, who explained the difficulties and confusion consumers have to go through when seeking legal action.

He told Local News 8 the prosecutor's office was keeping track of several contractors in the area.

Neal said a red flag they look out for are contractors who repeatedly change business names.

"What we're seeing is some folks then will use ways of avoiding civil liability," Bonneville County prosecutor Randy Neal told Local News 8. "...so that the remedies under a lawsuit they can't collect on because they change the name of their companies, they bankrupt, whatever it might be."

