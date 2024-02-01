Local News 8 investigates – Local contractor shares his side

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local News 8 is getting answers; investigating a local contractor who left jobs unfinished and then shut down his business. You can view our first story HERE.

We've spoken with the contractor in question and taken the complaints of 10 Eastern Idaho homeowners directly to him.

On Jan. 12, Local News 8 received an email from a group of 10 Idaho Falls homeowners who say are owed money by Re-Lived Construction.

The homeowners and even the Idaho Attorney General were unable to get in touch with the company's owner and contractor Brandon Cook.

Even though they were unable to contact Cook, Local News 8 was.

Not only does he admit that his business spiraled out of control, but he says he wants to pay everyone back.

"I'm completely sorry," Brandon Cook told Local News 8 while holding back tears.

"I can't sit here and say, 'you know, be patient...' Even though that's you know, basically that's what I'm asking for... This was never the outcome that I wanted."

