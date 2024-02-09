Idaho Falls Rec Center to get new gym floor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls Rec Center Building has served in a lot of different capacities since it was built in the 1930's, including a stint as an armory in WWII. Now, it mostly plays host to basketball games, about 500 scheduled games annually.

That means a lot of wear and tear on the gym floor. It's around 70 years old now. And while the floor has been refinished once every couple of years since then there just comes a point where, "there's nothing left to refinish," Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth said.

"The constant play on there, and the flex...that wears the floor down over time," he said.

That can affect your game with "dead spots" where the ball rebound is significantly less than the other parts of the floor.

The Idaho Falls City Council approved funds for a new gym floor at the Feb. 8 meeting. The amount is not to exceed $189,000. Grossarth says the Parks department is going to put up some money as well, and the city is working with potential sponsors to offset the cost of the floor.

A local company that has experience making Final Four gym floors will be doing the work which will start later this month. The floor replacement should be finished in eight to 10 weeks.