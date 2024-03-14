How law enforcement and self defense experts say you should prepare for, respond to a home invader

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local News 8 has reported on two deadly possible home invasion in the last week. One was in Bingham County Wednesday, and another was potential break in leading to a standoff in Idaho Falls on Sunday.

While both cases are still under investigation, Local News 8 is talking to community experts on what you need to know on responding to active shooter and home invasion situations.

According to self defense expert Robert Wylie of Idaho Falls DPPDefense, your first step should be to prevent a situation by securing your home.

He says one of the first things homeowners neglect is having and using proper locks on doors and windows.

Second, Wylie says families and individuals need to be proactive by making and discussing emergency plans in the event of an intruder.

"You want to have emergency plan and not only just have that plan, but also do drills and practice," Wylie said. "So often people will go out, they'll buy a firearm and they'll say 'I'm safe. I don't need to worry about it because that gun is a magic talisman sitting in the closet, Unloaded. And it's just going to ward away evil."

"Unfortunately, denial will hurt you faster than any attacker."

According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, families and individuals need to take the time to discuss how to respond ahead of time.

"Where where can we go? Where can we secure ourselves? How do we call for help? You know? You know, where are the phones? Who can we call for help? You know, those types of things are important to talk about and plan for ahead of time," Lovell said.

In the event someone does break into your home, Wiley and members of law enforcement say only to use force if necessary.

You are legally allowed to do so, but if you can call the police and shelter in place, or try to de-escalate the situation.

"You want them to know that you're not prey, that you're not a victim, and that you're perfectly capable to stop them with force," Wylie said. "That's one of the reasons why you want to let them know that you've got law enforcement on the way."

According to Sgt. Lovell, just because someone enters a residence even by breaking in, it doesn't mean they're intending on harming someone.

He says people also "need to evaluate and and consider what's going on" before either sheltering in place or taking action.