Idaho Falls

Festival of Trees brightens the year for DWI

FOT Board along with DWI Staff and Local Non Profits celebrate the success of FOT
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The success of the 57th Edition of the Festival of Trees brightened what was otherwise a dreary spring day at DWI.

Festival of Trees raises funds to assist those who are disabled in the community through DWI. On Thursday, FOT President Mike O’Bleness along with FOT Board Members presented a check for a record $83,000 from the proceeds of this event.

DWI plans to allocate the funds toward procuring state-of-the-art equipment vital for vocational training, skill development and recreational therapy.

Also, DWI will support organizations with similar missions such as Champ’s Heart, Field of Angels Baseball, Bike for Kids, Camp Hayden and Explorer Post 559 - Special Needs Troop for Adults.

