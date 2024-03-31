Reserved seating available for the first time at War Bonnet Round Up

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Tickets for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, will go on sale online on Tuesday, April 2.

New for 2024, tickets in the covered grandstands will be reserved, so get your tickets early. The only official link to purchase tickets can be found at www.warbonntroundup.org. Physical tickets will go on sale later at our approved ticket vendors Teton Toyota, Cal Ranch and Vickers Western Stores.

“We heard you, and we made it happen,” said PJ Holm, director of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation, which runs the War Bonnet Round Up. “We love getting everyone here at the biggest western event of the summer. Providing this higher level of service with reserved grandstand seating will make the experience better for everyone.”

Seats located in the bleachers at Sandy Downs will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since 1911, the War Bonnet Round Up wowed the crowds with its Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association (PRCA) event, which brings top-notch cowboys and cowgirls from across the country to compete. Each night of the rodeo is action-packed and entertaining for the entire family.

On Thursday, reserved seating is $30, adult general admission is $22, and children 3 to 10 are $10. Friday and Saturday night reserved seating is $35 adult general admission is $27 and children 3 to 10 are $10. There are no children's prices in the reserved seating area. Children two and under are free, but should be held and not taking up a paid seat.

The festivities will begin on July 31 with the free Rodeo Kick-off event filled with fun activities for the entire family. Not only will there be a youth rodeo, but our mutton-bustin' qualifier will provide heart-racing western action.

“This event is a great way to kick off our rodeo and celebrate with food and entertainment,” Holm said. “We hope everyone in eastern Idaho and beyond will join us for this event and the rodeo Thursday through Saturday.”

For more information on tickets and event schedules, visit the War Bonnet Round Up website www.warbonnetroundup.org.