3 Presidential finalist named for College of Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Eastern Idaho Board of Trustees has picked three finalists for its new president. One of them will replace President Rick Aman who will retire in July.

The finalists are Josh Baker, Lori Barber, and Mark Browning. Their biographies are listed below.

The board will hold a public forum for each candidate during the week of June 17th. Josh Baker will be on June 17, Lori Barber on June 18 and Mark Browning on June 19. The forums will offer a brief introduction of the candidate, followed by a question-and-answer session, they said. The forums will be held in the Health Education Building (Building 6) in rooms 150/152 between 10 and 11 a.m. each day.

President Aman has been CEI’s president since it was established in 2016. Since then, the community college has achieved milestones like early accreditation by the Northwest Commission for Colleges and Universities. CEI has also expanded technical fields that are in demand like nursing and cyber security.

Finalists:

Dr. Josh Baker, Ph.D.

Josh Baker, Ph.D., is the President of Mountwest Community and Technical College, WV. Previously, Dr. Baker served as the Vice President of Instruction at Pikes Peak Community College, CO. Dr. Baker earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Community College Leadership from Oregon State University; a Master of Science in Exercise Science from Brigham Young University; and a Bachelor of Arts in History Teaching from Brigham Young University.









Lori Barber, Ed. D.

Lori Barber, Ed.D., is the Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at College of Eastern Idaho. Previously, Dr. Barber served as the Dean of General Education at College of Eastern Ida. Dr. Barber earned a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Innovation from Arizona State University; a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies in History and Anthropology from Idaho State University; and a Bachelor of Arts and Letters in History from Idaho State University.

Mark Browning, Ed.D.

Mark Browning, Ed.D., is the President of Blue Mountain Community College, OR. Previously, Dr. Browning served as the Vice President for College Relations at College of Western Idaho. Dr. Browning earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership from Idaho State University; a Master of Public Administration from the University of Idaho; and a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Idaho State University.