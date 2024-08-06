Idaho Falls Community turns out to connect with police officers at National Night Out

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIF) - Law enforcement and the community connected tonight at national night out.

Tautphaus Park was packed with people anxious to see and hear the tools of the trade of our local law enforcement.

The annual event is designed to foster stronger ties between police officers and the people they protect and serve.

People got to see the drone units, bomb squad gear, the SWAT team trucks, K9 units, and their motorcycles.

Officers say this is one of their favorite events of the year.

"To have the public here to know what resources that the city has put towards law enforcement and evidence and property management and crime scenes and special operations and stuff like that is good,” said John Marley of Idaho Falls Police. “And we've had nothing but success with the community showing up and being able to show some of these things off, and so they know what resources we have to help them here. So it's been great,” he said.

Officers and families say National Night Out is a powerful platform for building trust and strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the community.