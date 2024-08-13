Idaho Lt. Governor speaks about water curtailment during Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce luncheon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Water curtailment was the main topic at an Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday.

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke was the featured speaker.

He addressed the topic that many eastern Idahoans have on their minds, can an agreement be reached between groundwater and surface water users?

He spoke about one possibility.

"And so going forward, I think we're going to have to have some proportionality. For nine groundwater districts, there are probably going to have to be nine groundwater management plans. And because the conditions from Jerome to Jefferson County are so different," Bedke said.

The water curtailment order issued earlier this year highlighted the complexity of Idaho's water rights laws.