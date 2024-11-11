Local Army mom surprises her kids on Veteran’s Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a special day for one eastern Idaho family that they'll never forget.

Schools across the country are learning about Veteran's Day but at Temple View Elementary School two students will have the best Veterans Day of their lives.

Specialist Isabelle Torres with the U.S Army Reserves returned to Idaho Falls to surprise her children after nine months of being deployed to Romania.

"I'm nervous. I'm nervous. I know my kids have grown a lot since I last seen them," said Torres.

Torres surprised her two children, Raiden Torres, who is in second grade, and Nylah Torres, who is in kindergarten.

Her children had no idea she was coming home early.

It was a tearful reunion when Torres walked into the Temple View Elementary School gym.

Her children were shocked to see their mom and ran to give her a hug.

"I'm just very thrilled to be able to serve my country and still be the mom that I am when I come home," said Torres.