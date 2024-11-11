Celebration with a cause, Veterans Day at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A Veteran's Day celebration took place at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge with an important purpose.

This year the Elks of Idaho Falls are providing assistance to former servicemen and women who are experiencing homelessness.

"We've been awarded several grants so that we could purchase the backpacks and other supplies inside," Lodge 1087 Exalted Ruler Sherree Engelstad told Local News 8. "We're hoping to distribute those to as many homeless and needy veterans as we can today."

Over 35,574 ex-military members experience homelessness across the country.

In Idaho alone, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development reported 149 homeless veterans in 2022. Engelstad believes the true number is much higher.

According to Mission Roll Call, The number of homeless veterans in the United States is increasing.

"Unfortunately, a lot of us do need help," Lodge 1087 Veterans committee member Manny Ortiz told Local News 8.

As an Army Veteran, he says he's seen first hand how homelessness has affected his fellow servicemen and women. "We are so proud that we usually do not reach for assistance," said Ortiz. "We try to do things on our own, and that's just kind of the way we've been brought up and just the way we were taught."

His message for his fellow veterans - "Reach out to someone," says Ortiz. "Call someone. You can always call us here at the Elks, and we will guide you, through the right channels for assistance."

Veterans with the Elks Lodge want to remind the veterans in the community, there are several resources available to help veterans facing hardship.

For more information, click HERE.

For more information on local shelters or resources, click HERE.





