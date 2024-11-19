Accident on Yellowstone Highway sends 2 to the hospital

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Two people were injured in an accident at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Iona Road.

Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old Aberdeen man was heading east on Iona Road in a Buick Enclave and failed to yield to Honda CR-V heading west on Yellowstone. The Honda collided with the Enclave.

A woman passenger in the Enclave and the driver of the CR-V were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Troopers reported that the passengers in the Enclave were wearing their seatbelts, but the driver of the CR-V was not.

The highway was blocked for approximately 30 minutes while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

Idaho State Police continue to investigate the crash.