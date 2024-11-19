Allegiant adds new destination from Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Allegiant is adding more routes to its network of flights, including one between Idaho Falls and Denver.

According to a news release, the new flight will begin on May 22, 2025.

The new route is part of an expansion of 44 new nonstop routes and three new cities for Allegiant.

Allegiant says its offering one-way fares for the route as low at $49.

With Denver, Allegiant now offers seven different destinations out of Idaho Falls. However, most flights are only offered two days a week, and some destinations are available only during the late spring and summer months.

The destinations include:

Denver, Colorado

John Wayne (Anaheim), California

Las Vegas, Nevada

Oakland/San Francisco, California

Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona

Portland, Oregon

