Allegiant adds new destination from Idaho Falls

Published 10:48 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Allegiant is adding more routes to its network of flights, including one between Idaho Falls and Denver.

According to a news release, the new flight will begin on May 22, 2025.

The new route is part of an expansion of 44 new nonstop routes and three new cities for Allegiant.

Allegiant says its offering one-way fares for the route as low at $49.

With Denver, Allegiant now offers seven different destinations out of Idaho Falls. However, most flights are only offered two days a week, and some destinations are available only during the late spring and summer months.

The destinations include:
Denver, Colorado
John Wayne (Anaheim), California
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oakland/San Francisco, California
Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona
Portland, Oregon

Click here to see flights available.

Click here for other routes offered of the expansion.

