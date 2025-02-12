Skip to Content
Help needed to find missing Ammon man

today at 8:50 AM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is looking for an Ammon man who has been reported missing since Monday, February 10, 2025.

The sheriff's office said Troy McNett, 58, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. at his home. His family said he didn't show up to work on Monday.

The family said his cell phone and medication were left behind and are concerned about his health.

McNett is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs around 185 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. McNett may be driving his 2021 White Toyota Tacoma pickup with Idaho License Plate #02925S. Deputies ask anyone who locates or has information on his whereabouts to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200.

Skip to content