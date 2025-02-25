Idaho hunters now need to pass bear identification test

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A new bear identification course will now be required to hunt the animals in Idaho.

Anyone registering to hunt black bears in Idaho must show proof that they have passed a bear identification test. The test is to help hunters differentiate between black bears and grizzly bears, which are endangered.

Both species reside in portions of Idaho, so Fish and Game officials say it is important to know their physical differences.

"It's very important to be able to identify your target," Idaho Fish & Game Regional Manager James Brower said. "With growing population and expanding population of grizzly bears, it's important that people know their target. You can't go off any one feature. You got to go off several and just observe and make sure that you identify your target."

The test is free to take. For more information, click HERE.