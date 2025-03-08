Idaho Falls Police searching for endangered teen last seen Friday

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing endangered teen, 16-year-old Kyle Scharer. Kyle has high-functioning autism and was last seen on Meppen Drive in Idaho Falls around 6 p.m. Friday.

Kyle has short brown hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5’ 10” and 140 pounds. Kyle was last seen wearing a blue and yellow Fallout hoodie, blue jeans and Marine Corp style brown boots. He left home on foot with pillowcase full of belongings. Kyle may try to head to the Rigby area.

Anyone who has seen Kyle since Friday evening (March 7, 2025) or who has information about his current whereabouts should call 911 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.