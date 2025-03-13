Car hits Ammon home

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)—A car nearly plowed through a home in Ammon Wednesday night on Falcon Street.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla hit a construction sign, drove through a vinyl fence, and slammed into the front of a house.

Luckily, the car did not knock down any walls.

Damage to the house was minimal.

Witnesses say they saw the driver pass out behind the wheel right before the crash.

"We saw him passed out. And then when he was up there on the road, an old couple came up to him to make sure he was okay and he was awake then. So, he continued to drive,” said Matthew Murphy who witnessed the crash.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.