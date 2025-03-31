Man makes it to shore after his kayak capsizes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said a 43-year-old man made it to shore by himself after his kayak capsized at the Blacktail Reservoir area on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Deputies arrived at the reservoir just before noon and located the man who had just reached shore after he was in the water by himself, yelling for help. They said he was extremely cold and exhausted from the cold water.

The man was warmed up in an ambulance. Idaho Fish and Game officers with a boat were able to retrieve the man's kayak.

They said the man was wearing a lifejacket, which contributed to his ability to rescue himself to get to shore.

Deputies said they want to warn people that water temperatures in lakes and rivers are extremely cold and dangerous this time of year.