Idaho Falls’ LDS Temple celebrates 80th anniversary of dedication

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Falls LDS Temple was dedicated 80 years ago on Tuesday.

"Not many of us make it to 80. And so the 80th anniversary of the dedication when this first temple was was first dedicated and built, is a special day," Elder Larry Sheffield said.

The temple was dedicated by George Albert Smith, who was the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

24,000 people attended the initial dedication in 1945 and was the first LDS temple in Idaho.

"It made it a little bit more difficult for people to have the temple like they've been waiting for so long. So when it was dedicated, it was a very exciting time and they were very happy to have it here," Sister Emily Sheffield said.