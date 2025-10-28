Local News 8/Chamber of Commerce host Idaho Falls Mayoral Debate Wednesday at 6 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With Election Day just a week away, Local News 8 and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce are hosting a special mayoral debate on Wednesday, October 29, at 6 p.m.

The debate will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. on KIDK Channel 3 [Channel 8.2] and will also be available on our website for remote viewing.

Candidates Lisa Burtenshaw, Jeff Alldrdige, and Christian Ashcraft are scheduled to attend. Local news 8's Doug Long and Idaho Falls Chamber CEO, Paul Baker, will be moderating the event.

This event is designed as a true debate to highlight the differences in policy and platform among the candidates, moving beyond the public forum style of events in the past few weeks. Paul Baker emphasized the goal, saying "We want to dive in and get past the surface and find out what's going on underneath and what they're thinking as to what the future of the city should be."

Debate questions have been sourced from a poll of Chamber members.

"Given that we're from the Chamber of Commerce, a lot of it is going to be around economic growth," Baker noted. "What are we doing to make sure that we're still appealing to other people who want to move in and set up shop here? As well as, [how will we] enhance and grow what we already have here to ensure that we continue to be healthy and strong?"

Tune in or join us in person tomorrow night at Building Three at the College of Eastern Idaho. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. There is limited seating available.