New Executive Director named for Idaho Falls Arts Council

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (News Release)—The Idaho Falls Arts Council (IFAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gray Augustus as its new Executive Director. Augustus joins the organization following an accomplished tenure with Teton Toyota, where he served as Director of Marketing, and brings a strong record of civic involvement and passion for the arts to his new role.

“Gray’s leadership experience, business acumen, and deep roots in the Idaho Falls community make him an ideal choice to guide the Arts Council into its next chapter,” said Jason Littlefield, Chair of the IFAC Board of Directors. “He understands the vital role that the arts play in our region’s cultural and economic vitality.” At Teton Toyota, Augustus became well known for his community-minded engagement, helping to forge partnerships that supported local nonprofits, schools, and cultural events throughout eastern Idaho. His transition to the Idaho Falls Arts Council represents both a continuation of that community focus and a commitment to advancing the arts as a cornerstone of regional life. “I’m honored to join the Idaho Falls Arts Council and build on its incredible legacy,” said Augustus. “The arts inspire connection, creativity, and pride in our community. I look forward to working with the talented staff, board, and supporters to expand the reach and impact of the Arts Council’s programs.”

The Idaho Falls Arts Council oversees management of the Willard Arts Center, the Carr and Hall Galleries, and the Colonial Theater, offering year-round performances, exhibitions, and educational programs. Augustus will succeed Brandi Newton, who left the organization this summer after twelve years.

The Idaho Falls Arts Council is a private nonprofit organization which owns and operates: ARTitorium on Broadway, The Colonial Theater, and the Willard Arts Center. The mission of IFAC, in cooperation with other arts organizations, is to educate our community and enrich its quality of life by promoting, advocating, and presenting a broad spectrum of visual and performing arts in eastern Idaho.