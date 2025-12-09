Skip to Content
ISP begins the “10 Counties of Christmas” drive in Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Idaho State Police is marking its ninth year of the “10 counties of Christmas.” It's a charity drive to provide holiday meals across ten counties.

Troopers partner with local businesses to help families in need.

The program delivered 53 bags of food in its first year.

This year, they’re on track for 731.

“And all of us have come together to be able to put these meals together, that we go to our very remote areas here in our District six, and we cover ten counties and we deliver those meals for about the next two weeks,” said ISP District 6 Captain Chris Weadick.

Donations are easy. You can buy a meal kit at the ISP table at the front of Broulim’s in Idaho Falls. 

