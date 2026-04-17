East Idaho Home & Garden show returns to the Mountain America Center this weekend

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - Contrary to the colder weather of the past few days, spring is in the air in eastern Idaho—and for many homeowners, that means it’s time to start planning their next big project.

The East Idaho Home & Garden Show is returning to the Mountain America Center on April 17 and 18, 2026, bringing together nearly 200 experts and vendors to help transform homes and outdoor spaces across the region.

Hosted by Elite Events, the annual event has become a staple kickoff to renovation season in the Snake River Valley. Organizers say this year’s show will be bigger than ever - expanding throughout the arena, concourse, plaza, and conference center.

“Our goal since 2015 has been to bridge the gap between big dreams and local reality,” said Kimberly Bronson, owner of Elite Events. “We’ve brought the best of East Idaho together under one roof.”

A one-stop shop for home inspiration

From kitchen upgrades to backyard makeovers, attendees can connect directly with professionals offering advice, services, and inspiration. The event’s “Ask an Expert” series will feature consultations with companies like KVO Cabinets & Countertops, Bullfrog Spas, and Amazing Exteriors.

Visitors can also explore garden displays from Sunnyside Nursery and discover options for everything from fencing to financing.

This year’s event offers more than just browsing booths—it’s designed to be interactive and family-friendly.

Highlights include:

The Interactive Zone: Guests can take part in a community paint-by-numbers mural and a seed-planting station. Giveaways will be held every 15 minutes, including a chance to win a $6,000 shed from Strong Sheds.

Guests can take part in a community paint-by-numbers mural and a seed-planting station. Giveaways will be held every 15 minutes, including a chance to win a $6,000 shed from Strong Sheds. Dual stages: Live cooking demonstrations featuring seasonal Idaho ingredients, along with performances from local talent.

Live cooking demonstrations featuring seasonal Idaho ingredients, along with performances from local talent. Outdoor lifestyle exhibits: A food truck roundup and displays from companies like Briggs Steel and DaBella Exteriors.

Where and When to catch the show:

The East Idaho Home & Garden show will run:

Friday, April 17: Noon to 7 p.m. Free admission for seniors and veterans from noon to 3 p.m.

Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission for teachers and first responders from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5, and children 12 and under get in free.

Organizers say they anticipate the event to grow each year, connecting the community with local businesses and sparking ideas for homes across eastern Idaho.

Whether you’re planning a major renovation or just looking for inspiration, the East Idaho Home & Garden Show aims to take your project from dream to doorstep. For information on how to get tickets, click here.